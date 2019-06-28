HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

HMST stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $771.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $143,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,107 shares in the company, valued at $175,087.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van purchased 2,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,883.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,590. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

