Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Receives $20.52 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HST shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

HST traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $18.22. 8,392,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,925,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $862,304.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $33,245.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,703,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,424,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486,111 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 196.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,361,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,569 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 152.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,271,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 122,326,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

