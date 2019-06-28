Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of TWNK opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 1,834,300 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $24,414,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,478.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,165,700 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $82,065,467.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,165,700 shares in the company, valued at $82,065,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,174,376 shares of company stock worth $121,699,913 over the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 216,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

