Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Receives $49.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $136,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 259.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.53. 457,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,812. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $53.20.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

