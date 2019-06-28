HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $22.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of HP stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. HP has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 16,852 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $350,690.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,690.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at $626,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,671 shares of company stock worth $1,637,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,109,970 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,191,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,551 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of HP by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,764,593 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $690,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,931,335 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $448,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,071 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,390,859 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $396,194,000 after purchasing an additional 313,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,246,617 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 385,515 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

