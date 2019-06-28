Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) Trading 8% Higher

Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.02. 313,124 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 81,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hydrogenics from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $266.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. Analysts expect that Hydrogenics Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hydrogenics stock. Emancipation Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Hydrogenics accounts for approximately 0.7% of Emancipation Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Emancipation Management LLC owned 0.20% of Hydrogenics worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hydrogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYGS)

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

