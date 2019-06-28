iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 121,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of IFMK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,242. iFresh has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $20.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iFresh stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of iFresh as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About iFresh

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

