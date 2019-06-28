Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Innate Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

IPHYF stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.35 million, a PE ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 0.03. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

