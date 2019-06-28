Insider Buying: Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) Insider Buys £5,625 in Stock

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £5,625 ($7,350.06).

Gabriele Cerrone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Gabriele Cerrone purchased 5,000 shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £3,750 ($4,900.04).

On Friday, May 31st, Gabriele Cerrone purchased 5,000 shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,724.03).

On Wednesday, May 1st, Gabriele Cerrone purchased 10,000 shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

Shares of TILS opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 148 ($1.93). The firm has a market cap of $103.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.