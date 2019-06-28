Insider Selling: Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Director Sells $228,351.75 in Stock

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $100.14 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $103.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Allstate by 85.1% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.42.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

