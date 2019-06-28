Insider Selling: Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Chairman Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $611,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 175,306 shares in the company, valued at $14,301,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Black Hills Corp has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $82.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Black Hills by 67.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 51,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth $996,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Black Hills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,602,000 after buying an additional 62,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $2,775,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 price target on Black Hills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

