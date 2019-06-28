Insider Selling: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Director Sells $45,125,000.00 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BAM stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 862.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 86.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 213.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

