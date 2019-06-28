Insider Selling: Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells $107,730.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,292 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,247.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alessandro Parimbelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $103,950.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Alessandro Parimbelli sold 17,000 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $496,740.00.

JBL stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jabil had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jabil from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Jabil by 4.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2,157.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Jabil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 16,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

