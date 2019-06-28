Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XENT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.39.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $711.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.67. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $38.25.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $111,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $962,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,446 shares of company stock worth $3,667,375. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 438,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 528,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 138,780 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.