Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.50

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 289132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

XENT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Svb Leerink lowered Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

The company has a market cap of $711.78 million, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intersect ENT news, insider Susan P. Stimson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $291,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $111,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,446 shares of company stock worth $3,667,375. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 438,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 528,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 138,780 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

