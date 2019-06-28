Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Investar in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Investar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Investar stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 119,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,251. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60. Investar has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $232.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.17.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Investar had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Hufft sold 1,250 shares of Investar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $29,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Investar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 3.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 62,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Investar by 1,138.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

