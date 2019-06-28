Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) Insider Buys £701,862.21 in Stock

Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) insider Mark Dixon acquired 207,039 shares of IWG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £701,862.21 ($917,107.29).

Mark Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Mark Dixon acquired 42,080 shares of IWG stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £143,072 ($186,948.91).

On Friday, June 14th, Mark Dixon acquired 251,282 shares of IWG stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £836,769.06 ($1,093,386.99).

LON:IWG opened at GBX 340.30 ($4.45) on Friday. Iwg Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 360.30 ($4.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 338.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IWG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IWG to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 328 ($4.29) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of IWG in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 307.20 ($4.01).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

