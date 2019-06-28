Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.56

Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 47007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Jabil from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,986,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,247.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,888 shares of company stock worth $1,497,260 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

