Jack Lynn Cockwell Sells 14,400 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.51, for a total value of C$928,936.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,924,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$898,267,758.02.

Jack Lynn Cockwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 100,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.36, for a total value of C$6,336,290.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 100,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.58, for a total value of C$6,358,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 113,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.10, for a total value of C$7,017,300.00.

On Monday, May 27th, Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 31,250 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$1,960,906.25.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jack Lynn Cockwell bought 187,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$64.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,039,060.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 200,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.26, for a total value of C$12,651,540.00.

Shares of TSE:BAM.A opened at C$62.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion and a PE ratio of 19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of C$49.87 and a 12-month high of C$65.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$63.23.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

