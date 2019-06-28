Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 731,326 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the previous session’s volume of 195,522 shares.The stock last traded at $4.96 and had previously closed at $4.56.

JAGX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($12.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.29) by $0.70. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 667.59% and a negative return on equity of 372.84%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health Inc will post -34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.