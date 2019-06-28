Jayesh Pankhania Purchases 33,112 Shares of Horizon Discovery Group PLC (LON:HZD) Stock

Horizon Discovery Group PLC (LON:HZD) insider Jayesh Pankhania bought 33,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.12 ($65,332.71).

Jayesh Pankhania also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 29th, Jayesh Pankhania bought 13,533 shares of Horizon Discovery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £20,028.84 ($26,171.23).

Shares of LON HZD opened at GBX 157 ($2.05) on Friday. Horizon Discovery Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 137.20 ($1.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 252 ($3.29). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.19 million and a P/E ratio of -6.57.

HZD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

About Horizon Discovery Group

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

