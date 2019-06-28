Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €13.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on B4B3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.53 ($16.90).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €14.15 ($16.45) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.82. Metro has a 12-month low of €9.87 ($11.47) and a 12-month high of €14.88 ($17.30).

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.