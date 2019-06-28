Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 113,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 73,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JRSH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of JRSH opened at $7.30 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

