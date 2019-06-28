Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Update

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.40. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

