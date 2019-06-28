JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €52.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.50 ($61.05).

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

