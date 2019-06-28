JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) Price Target to $80.00

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.14.

Get Dell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DELL opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Dell has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth about $888,545,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth about $427,416,000. Elliott Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth about $323,846,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth about $211,391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth about $88,862,000. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.