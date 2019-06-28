Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)’s share price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 839,269 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 207,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

KALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $51.00 target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $200.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard B. Rosen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,660.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.