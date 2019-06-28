Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS KCLI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. 2,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

