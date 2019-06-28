Karyn Smith Sells 21,663 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 21,663 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $3,179,695.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Karyn Smith sold 24,491 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $3,393,472.96.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Karyn Smith sold 1,972 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $252,849.84.

On Monday, April 22nd, Karyn Smith sold 24,460 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $3,074,866.60.

On Monday, April 15th, Karyn Smith sold 937 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $117,593.50.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $137.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.45 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,234,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 135,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6,569.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

