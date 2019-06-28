Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Up 62.5% in June

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTCC. ValuEngine cut shares of Key Tronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Key Tronic from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Shares of Key Tronic stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $53.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 202,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 816,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 205,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.