KeyCorp Begins Coverage on HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating and a $31.86 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HMSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HMS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of HMS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.02.

Get HMS alerts:

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $31.73 on Monday. HMS has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.87.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. HMS had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HMS will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 22,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $730,470.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,524.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 59,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,814,417.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 182,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,453.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,670 shares of company stock worth $5,662,198. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.