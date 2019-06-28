Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Down 15.2% in June

Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 443,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ KE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.24. 178,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,051. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 376.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 557,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 77,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

