Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

KEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of KEP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. 8,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,566. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89, a PEG ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 129.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

