Krios (KRI) One Day Volume Tops $70,553.00

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Krios has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $70,553.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00304256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.80 or 0.01784149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00154856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 355,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,973,720 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.