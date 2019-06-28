Kryll Hits Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Kryll has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $23,360.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can now be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. In the last week, Kryll has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00286801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.42 or 0.01776425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00152506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00028770 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,450,233 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

