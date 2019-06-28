La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital set a $20.00 price target on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

LJPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of LJPC opened at $8.99 on Monday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $227.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.71.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 337.55% and a negative net margin of 1,324.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 110,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 416,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 107,610 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.