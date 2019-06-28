Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $121.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.99. The company had a trading volume of 528,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,763. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $2,548,860.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,351.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,643,000 after buying an additional 444,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,862,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,607,000 after purchasing an additional 361,977 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,012,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2,928.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 225,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 218,006 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.