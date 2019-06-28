Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) Shares Gap Down to $0.07

Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ:LGCY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.07, but opened at $0.07. Legacy Reserves shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 15,949,666 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Legacy Reserves from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Legacy Reserves currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $6.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.70 million. Legacy Reserves had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%.

In other Legacy Reserves news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baines Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Reserves by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baines Creek Capital LLC now owns 24,688,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Reserves by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,898,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,339 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Reserves by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 248,878 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGCY)

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent.

