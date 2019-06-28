Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Trading Up 6.9%

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY)’s share price was up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 250,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 209,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Libbey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $175.65 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bauer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Libbey by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Libbey by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Libbey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Libbey by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Libbey by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 162,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter.

About Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY)

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

