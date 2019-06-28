LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Up 10%

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN)’s share price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $12.98. 1,935,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,343% from the average session volume of 134,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.63.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). LifeVantage had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in LifeVantage in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

