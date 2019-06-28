Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $77.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $496,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $532,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,206 shares of company stock worth $2,920,586. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

