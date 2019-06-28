Linde (NYSE:LIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,440,583 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 1,782,127 shares.The stock last traded at $200.80 and had previously closed at $199.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Linde to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linde from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Linde had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total value of $11,160,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $3,586,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,397 shares of company stock worth $26,329,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Linde by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

