Line (NYSE:LN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Line in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Line in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:LN opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.13 and a beta of 1.33. Line has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Line (NYSE:LN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $455.95 million for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Line will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Line by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Line by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Line by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Line by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

