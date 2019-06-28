Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Trading 5.9% Higher

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.49. 5,216,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 5,721,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile (NYSE:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.