Macmahon (ASX:MAH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. Macmahon shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 5,367,170 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $396.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Macmahon (ASX:MAH)

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining services to clients in Australia and Southeast Asia. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, mine management, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Macmahon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macmahon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.