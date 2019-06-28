Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $26.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.55 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.87. 14,471,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,050,771. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $682,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,057 shares of company stock worth $1,395,446 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,229,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,027,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,490 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 580.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,467,000.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

