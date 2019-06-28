Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sets New 1-Year High at $148.93

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $148.93 and last traded at $148.82, with a volume of 524018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Masimo from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.20.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $4,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,288.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 9,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,324,531.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,101,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,087 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,353. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

