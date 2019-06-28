MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Price Up 5%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.53. Approximately 1,089,416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 815,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.11.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,504.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 35,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 23,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MasTec by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

