Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Up 5.2%

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.82. 1,472,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,825,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAXR. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $448.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.13). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 69.96%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 965.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.