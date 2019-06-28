McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.08. McMillan Shakespeare shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 425,418 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 20.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$12.99.

About McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS)

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, vehicle leasing administration, fleet management, and retail financial services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management, and Retail Financial Services.

